Building collapse in the Dominican Republic leaves more than 10 injured | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A collapse of a commercial building in the city of La Vega, in the center-north of the Dominican Republic, left more than 10 people injured and an unknown number of trapped, official sources reported Wednesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican Republic will receive 85,000 vaccines against cholera

Rescue and salvage and Civil Defense personnel continue to search for survivors under the large amount of rubble that remained after the incident.

“Our personnel continue the rescue work of some people who are still trapped, after the collapse of a building in La Vega,” says the latest update published on the Civil Defense Twitter.

According to local media, customers who were in a furniture store in the building were trapped under the rubble.

“We have acted since we were notified of the collapse of a building in La Vega. We accompany the families of the injured persons and do everything possible to preserve the lives of those who were left under the rubble,” the country’s president, Luis Abinader, wrote on his Twitter. .

The president demanded that an investigation be carried out to clarify the facts and “identify responsibilities.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report