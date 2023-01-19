Latin America

Mexico records 30,952 new cases of Covid-19 in the last week | News

The Mexican Ministry of Health notified this Wednesday that 30,952 new cases of Covid-19 were registered during the period from January 10 to 17, with an incidence rate of 26.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Mexican entity stressed that the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, continues to rise in the country, which is in its sixth wave of infections, and there is a slight increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the nation.

According to the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, the Covid-19 pandemic has been on the rise for 12 consecutive weeks, however, vaccination has contributed to making the disease less serious.

The note from the health agency reflected that “the hospital occupancy of general beds is eight percent and in intensive care three percent; deaths “are practically minimal” compared to previous waves.”

In Mexico, to date, 7,315,454 total cases and 331,605 total deaths have been confirmed by Covid-19, while the incidence rate of accumulated cases is 5,574.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The distribution by sex in the confirmed cases shows a predominance in women, which represents 53.4 percent and the average age is 38 years.

The rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, by state, places Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Colima, Querétaro, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Zacatecas and Baja California Sur in the first ten places.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

