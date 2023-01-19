Another social leader is assassinated in Colombia, the fifth in 2023 | News

Political violence in Colombia claimed a new victim this Tuesday, when unknown persons murdered Genivero Méndez Buelvas in the town of Morroa, department of Sucre, according to information confirmed by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz). .

The Indepaz note recalls that Méndez Buelvas was “a recognized leader, composer, and cultural connoisseur. He was also the founder of the Voces de la Luna musical festival, which brought about the collection of historical memory through orality and art.”

Biliardo Enrique Santos Franco, 36, was also assassinated in the same act, although with no apparent relationship in motives to the death of Méndez.

Genivero Mendez Buelvas

01/17/23

Morroa, Sucre

Genivero Méndez Buelvas was a renowned leader, composer, and cultural connoisseur. He was also the founder of the musical festival Voces de la Luna, which works to collect historical memory through orality and art. pic.twitter.com/MJ4AevfRbR

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 18, 2023

Genivero Méndez was assassinated by hitmen in the Las Flores corregimiento, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Morroa, Sucre, when he was speaking with Enrique Santos.

His family and friends assure that the attack with firearms was not directed at him, however the Ombudsman’s Office had issued an Early Alert, 035/22, in which he states that he received a significant number of testimonies that account for how the so-called Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia supplied the State during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that sense they quote; “For example, in the control of common crime in villages and corregimientos, likewise, they deepened the imposition of rules of conduct among the communities, and acted as guarantors of compliance with sanitary measures, which allowed them to gain greater power and claim greater legitimacy, through the subjugation and intimidation of the population that they still maintain today”.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Colombian State was led by then President Iván Duque.

Since the signing of the Havana Peace Accords, in 2016, some 1,414 social leaders have been assassinated, according to Indepaz numbers and so far this year, there are already five in less than three weeks.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



