Chilean government rejects Dominga mining plan | News

The Government of Chile rejected this Wednesday through its Committee of Ministers the Dominga port mining megaproject, after a technical report from a state agency.

It was a 2.5 billion dollar initiative that Andes Iron, a company linked to businessman Carlos “Choclo” Délano and previously former President Sebastián Piñera, wanted to install in La Higuera, Coquimbo region.

The rejection of a possible concession had been a campaign promise of the current president Gabriel Boric, however it was delayed until waiting for a report from the Environmental Assessment Service, which received some 12 claims.

According to the Minister of the Environment, Maisa Rojas, “12 claims were received, related to marine life, baselines, areas of influence, evaluation of different species and impacts of the desalination plant and the mine itself.”

In this same sense, the impact on “air quality and the risk of contamination of two aquifers was considered; that is, a very significant amount of environmental components,” he added.

According to the head of Environment, the project was planned “in a place that has an absolutely unique ecological value, which is the basis for a very unique chain of life” in Chile, and justified the decision in which the Committee of Ministers carried out “a very robust technical assessment.”

Last week, communities in the Humboldt Archipelago, where the project would be located, told President Boric that they wanted to “express our concern for the future of our jobs and the beautiful marine and terrestrial environment where we live.”

For this reason, the signatories expressed their hope that “this process ends soon, that you are the one who manages to define what no government has achieved: definitively closing the doors to megaprojects and safeguarding one of the most productive and biodiverse areas of our country”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



