Argentina repurchases debt bonds for one billion dollars | News

Argentina repurchases debt bonds for one billion dollars

The Minister of Economy of the Argentine Economy, Sergio Massa, announced on Wednesday the decision of the Government of Alberto Fernández to begin a process of repurchasing Argentina’s foreign debt, initially for the equivalent of one billion dollars.

The measure, according to the head of Economy, seeks to give a signal of confidence to the markets, after several days in which the so-called parallel dollar has increased its price and also aims to clear the long-term horizon of indebtedness.

The decision was established through a Joint Resolution of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Finance to authorize or entrust, for the greater transparency of the operation, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic to carry out this process on behalf of the Treasury. repurchase

Since we took over @Economia_Ar We set clear objectives to normalize our micro and macro economy and improve our debt profile.
For this reason, today we announce a repurchase operation of Argentina’s external debt for more than 1,000 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/2TrYgUfFV4

— Sergio Massa (@SergioMassa)
January 18, 2023

In the announcement, recorded the day before, Massa explained that this first step consists of 1 billion dollars and will be focused on the so-called global bonds, especially the short-maturity ones; for the years 2029 and 2030.

According to the head of the Economy of the Government of Fernández, “that is where we have to attack for the best administration of the debt profile and the maturity profile of Argentina.”

Massa’s announcement comes a day after the so-called Argentina Country Risk, invented and measured by the financial company JP Morgan, dropped 100 basis points in one day, totaling a drop of 1,000 points in recent months. According to the minister, “this means a window of opportunity for Argentina.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

