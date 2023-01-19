Government and ELN start humanitarian caravan in Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A delegate of the Colombian government and representatives of the National Liberation Army (ELN) are undertaking, from this Wednesday until next Saturday, what they have called a humanitarian caravan through the Pacific region.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New massacre leaves at least three dead in Putumayo, Colombia

According to previous announcements, the caravan’s route will cover the towns of Bajo Calima (Valle del Cauca) and Medio San Juan (Chocó), and aims, among other aspects, to collect information on the ground about the situation of the communities where The pilot humanitarian relief plans that were agreed upon at the dialogue table between the Government and the ELN at the beginning of December will be developed.

Representatives of the ELN and the Government indicated that they selected such locations because “they have been the scene of an intensification of the armed conflict in recent months, generating serious effects such as the displacement and confinement of the civilian population.”

#THE N #Peace

The Humanitarian Caravan to Bajo Calima and Medio San Juan began. This is one of the humanitarian relief agreed upon in the first dialogue cycle. We look forward to your good development. As well as compliance with prison relief. pic.twitter.com/8NwjYFffuO

– ELN Delegation (@DelegacionEln)

January 17, 2023

In that same sense, they point out that both parties “will listen and dialogue with the residents, will collect testimonies and proposals from women, displaced families, and social leaders,” it was indicated.

For this reason, they also intend to “understand the specific situation of each area, the urgent requirements of the communities and their demands in the face of the armed actors who are in their territory today.”

Humanitarian caravan travels from today to several municipalities in the departments of Valle del Cauca and Choco in Colombia, it has delegates from the government, the ELN, social organizations and international organizations, this journey will last until January 21. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/4jTn6u5RcL

— Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR)

January 18, 2023

The first formal cycle of dialogue between the parties since the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro last August took place between November 21 and December 12, in Caracas, Venezuela.

The so-called “humanitarian caravan” agreed between the Government and the ELN begins: What does it consist of? – Notice Center 1 CM&

— Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast)

January 18, 2023

As a result of that meeting, the delegates announced a set of agreements and anticipated that they would meet again this year, but in Mexico City.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report