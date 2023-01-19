Latin America

Two young Pataxó indigenous people are murdered in Bahia, Brazil | News

Brazilian authorities announced this Wednesday that two young indigenous people were shot to death in the city of Itabela, Bahia state, in the context of a dispute over land claims.

NFT Company Asked to Cease Sale of Indigenous Brazilian Securities

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, Sônia Guajajara, stated in this regard that “yesterday we lost two young Pataxó due to a land conflict and the fight for demarcation.”

The victims, identified as Samuel Cristiano, 25, and Nawi Brito, 16, were killed as they headed towards one of the farms occupied by the indigenous people of Pataxó.

2 indigenous people were shot dead when they were heading towards an occupied farm in Itabela, southern Bahia, in the process of retaking their ancestral territory by the Pataxó communities. pic.twitter.com/PD3prRAVEg

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)
January 18, 2023

In this sense, the United Movement of Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of Bahia affirmed that “they are two more victims of the interests of landowners, victims of agribusiness, victims of the non-demarcation of a territory already recognized as traditional and indigenous.”

For his part, Guajarara denounced the serious situation in the extreme south of Bahía while informing that he will hold a meeting with the indigenous leaders of the region to address the tragic event.

Then we lose two young Pataxó by virtue of conflict over land and fight over demarcation.

The first agenda of the day will be with the indigenous leaders of the Extreme South of Bahia. I will accompany what I see happening in the region and I will request immediate action from the State.

— Sonia Guajajara (@GuajajaraSonia)
January 18, 2023

At the same time, he asked the Ministry of Justice to reinforce the security of the area by sending a contingent of the National Force in order to avoid an escalation of tensions.

In the same way, he blamed the previous administration headed by President Jair Bolsonaro in which the rights of the native peoples were disrespected, which triggered “authorized violence”.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

