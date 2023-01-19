Polling stations close in Antigua and Barbuda | News

Report This Content

The citizens of Antigua and Barbuda participated this Wednesday in the general elections to renew the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Some 60,916 people were summoned to these elections to exercise their right to vote until 6:00 p.m. (local time), after starting the process at 6:00 a.m. (local time), which was carried out normally.

Citizens were able to go to the more than 100 voting centers set up in the 17 electoral districts. In addition, some 53 candidates are contesting the seats in Parliament.

Incumbent Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s Antigua and Barbuda Labor Party (ABLP) holds 15 of the 17 seats and is seeking his third term.

Among the other organizations in the race are the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) and National Democratic Alliance (ADN). In Barbuda there is also the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM).

Photo: ABS

The development of these elections has been accompanied by an Electoral Observation Mission of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), as well as a Group of Observers of the Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



