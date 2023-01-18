Latin America

Dominican Republic will receive 85,000 vaccines against cholera | News

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas) of the Dominican Republic announced this Wednesday that some 85,000 cholera vaccines are expected to arrive in the country next week.

During a press conference, the Vice Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, said that the supplies were purchased through the revolving fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The official maintained that the drug will be supplied due to the few cases registered in the country, and also due to its proximity to Haiti, the nation with the largest cholera outbreak.

The drug will be supplied as soon as it arrives in the country, and will prioritize the most vulnerable populations, such as the communities on the banks of the Isabela River and others.

The director of Risk and Disaster Care, Gina Estrella, pointed out that a hospital tent will be installed in that area, with the aim of giving an active and timely response.

On this day, the health portfolio reported six new cases of cholera and nine other suspects, all members of a family nucleus in the Villa Liberación sector, located in Santo Domingo Este, who are admitted with stable health conditions.

Likewise, the authorities made reference to the patient who died at the Hospital del Almirante, who underwent a post-mortem test from which results are still awaited to confirm or rule out cholera.

The patient presented the symptoms related to the disease and an antigenic test was carried out because she reported having had diarrhea for four days, but did not go to receive the corresponding medical attention.

