Ten victims of the repression in Peru were shot to kill | News

At least ten of the fatalities of the repression during the demonstrations in Peru against the president of Dina Boluarte died from bullet wounds in vital points, a group of Peruvian forensics denounced on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government suspends constitutional rights in regions of Peru

According to the analysis published by Peruvian forensics, the wounds received by the deceased protesters show that the military personnel fired with the intent to kill.

Forensic anthropologist Carmen Rosa Cardoza, founder of the Peruvian Forensic Anthropology Team (EPAF), told the Peruvian media that of the ten bodies analyzed, six have gunshots to the thorax, three to the abdomen, and one to the head. areas considered lethal.

The bodies analyzed by forensics died as a result of the repression of the mobilizations against President Dina Boluarte in the Ayacucho region.

"Carmen Rosa Cardoza, founder of the @epafperu, analyzed the content of the documents. He explained that, of the ten victims, six recorded shots in the thorax, three in the abdomen, and one in the head. Injuries to these segments are considered lethal."

— EPAF (@epafperu)

January 17, 2023

Among the protesters killed is Edgar Prado Arango, 51, who died of “open thoracoabdominal trauma” after receiving a bullet fired by military personnel.

Prado Arango was shot when the military was chasing protesters, when he was trying to help other people injured in the shooting.

Another of the cases studied is that of Raúl García Gallo, who died from two bullet wounds that caused “open abdominal trauma” and “right arterial femoral perforation.”

The same wounds were found on the bodies of Luis Miguel Urbano Sacsar, 22 years old; Leonardo Hancco Chaca, 32 years old; Josué Sanudo Quispe, 31 years old; and Jhonathan Alarcón Galindo, 19 years old. All presented fatal bullet impacts in areas such as the abdomen and thorax.

For his part, the anthropologist José Pablo Baraybar, pointed out that the facts show that there is the same pattern and a clear intention of the military and police forces when using firearms against the protesters.

The also founder of EPAF pointed out that there are patterns in the use of firearms that differentiate crimes against humanity, with injuries to the head, neck, thorax and abdomen; while most of the injuries from gunshots that occur in armed conflicts are in the extremities.

The lawyer of the Association for Human Rights (Aprodeh), Gloria Cano, also denounced that the murders of protesters in Ayacucho reveal that the intention of the uniformed officers is to shoot in vital areas, something that is even evident in survivors.

Cano commented that due to the pattern of injuries to the demonstrators, the military cannot claim that they fired at non-vital areas.

The lawyer stressed that the authorities must send the Police to make proportional use of force, but in Ayacucho the Army intervened, which is not empowered to control crowds.

The Aprodeh representative commented that there were also attacks on demonstrators by the Army in Andahuaylas, department of Apurímac, where they were found dead with shots to the head, thorax and neck.

To date, the repression of the demonstrations due to the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of the congress has left at least 47 dead throughout the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

