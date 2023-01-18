President Arce highlights Bolivia’s growth potential | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, highlighted on Tuesday the potential of the economy of that South American nation to grow again in such an adverse context.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia reports decrease in Covid-19 cases

“Faced with a global economic slowdown, the Bolivian economy is becoming stronger. In 2022, tax collections from the domestic market grew 17 percent, compared to 2021, reaching Bs 32,239 million (more than four billion dollars) ”, stated the president on his Twitter account.

Likewise, Arce highlighted that according to the consumer price index of 3.12 percent, the country closed with the lowest inflation in the region and added that this is the result of the Productive Community Social Economic Model.

Faced with a global economic slowdown, the Bolivian economy is becoming stronger. In 2022, tax collections from the domestic market grew 17%, compared to 2021, reaching Bs32,239 million. With work and effort, we returned to the path of growth. pic.twitter.com/7z282SHDil

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the Minister of Economy of Bolivia, Marcelo Montenegro, was selected by The Banker magazine as the headline of “Finance of the Year of America”, for what has been achieved in economic matters by the Latin American nation.

Among the achievements highlighted by The Bunker are the control of inflation and the economic recovery of 4.13 percent compared to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the previous year.

This award also takes into account the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the legacy of the de facto government, a period in which the economy contracted by 8.7 percent.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report