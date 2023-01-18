Latin America

President Arce highlights Bolivia’s growth potential | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, highlighted on Tuesday the potential of the economy of that South American nation to grow again in such an adverse context.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia reports decrease in Covid-19 cases

“Faced with a global economic slowdown, the Bolivian economy is becoming stronger. In 2022, tax collections from the domestic market grew 17 percent, compared to 2021, reaching Bs 32,239 million (more than four billion dollars) ”, stated the president on his Twitter account.

Likewise, Arce highlighted that according to the consumer price index of 3.12 percent, the country closed with the lowest inflation in the region and added that this is the result of the Productive Community Social Economic Model.

Faced with a global economic slowdown, the Bolivian economy is becoming stronger. In 2022, tax collections from the domestic market grew 17%, compared to 2021, reaching Bs32,239 million. With work and effort, we returned to the path of growth. pic.twitter.com/7z282SHDil

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)
January 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the Minister of Economy of Bolivia, Marcelo Montenegro, was selected by The Banker magazine as the headline of “Finance of the Year of America”, for what has been achieved in economic matters by the Latin American nation.

Among the achievements highlighted by The Bunker are the control of inflation and the economic recovery of 4.13 percent compared to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the previous year.

This award also takes into account the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the legacy of the de facto government, a period in which the economy contracted by 8.7 percent.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

New massacre leaves at least three dead in Putumayo, Colombia | News

2 hours ago

Brazilian STF gives deadline to report on coup attack | News

3 hours ago

Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office broad criminal proceedings against Jeanine Áñez | News

4 hours ago

Salvadoran government frees 3,000 prisoners in anti-gang war | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.