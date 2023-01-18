Latin America

New massacre leaves at least three dead in Putumayo, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia reported on Tuesday a new massacre in the country that left at least one dead in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Orito in the department of Putumayo.

Colombian Ombudsman requests attention to families confined in Arauca

The three bodies, in which firearm wounds can be seen, have not yet been identified and a vehicle in which the victims apparently were moving was also found at the scene, local sources reported.

The local authorities handle the hypothesis that the crime is linked to account adjustments between drug dealers, although the pronouncement of the Sixth Division of the National Army and other competent authorities is still awaited.

Orito, Putumayo

Three people were murdered when they were traveling in a van along the road that connects the urban area of ​​the municipality of Orito with the Bella Vista village, jurisdiction of the inspection of Portugal. This would be the first massacre that occurred in Putumayo in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AoQYvEedic

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)
January 17, 2023

Indepaz affirms that this is the first massacre that occurred in the Putumayo region in 2023; However, other sources emphasize that there are already eight deaths in the territory only in the month of January of the current year.

All the references agree, however, that the community is frightened by the incidence of these acts of violence.

The Ombudsman’s Office issued an early warning in which it warned “about the elements that make up the current risk scenario, in order to promote the adoption of prevention, protection and care measures by the competent authorities.”

The Bellavista Indigenous Reservation, close to the murder site, with a population of 3,471 inhabitants, appears included in the document, along with other territories of Putumayo, Nariño and Cauca.

These are included “due to the marked absence of the State, particularly its social/civil offer aimed at ensuring the effective enjoyment of the rights of the population, and where coping, self-protection and social resistance mechanisms have been profoundly undermined.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

