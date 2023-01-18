Brazilian STF gives deadline to report on coup attack | News

Report This Content

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) of Brazil granted on Tuesday a period of ten days to the Federal Police (PF) to present a partial report on the attempted coup perpetrated on January 8.

The magistrate of the highest Brazilian court, Alexandre de Moraes, sent a letter to the new general director of the PF, Andrei Passos, for the presentation of the evidence collected on the events of last weekend in the capital of the South American country.

Alexandre de Moraes indicated in the text that thanks to the evidence collected, it would be possible to identify the public agents who could have committed crimes during the violent acts carried out by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro.

Moraes also granted the director-general of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, a ten-day deadline to deliver a partial report of the evidence already collected in relation to the coup acts carried out in Praça dos Três Poderes on January 8.

January 18, 2023

At the request of the STF magistrate to the Federal Police, De Moraes responded to the request of the Brazilian Attorney General’s Office that asked to investigate several public agents.

Among those investigated are the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, who was removed from office for ninety days.

Also there is the Secretary of Security of Brasilia, Anderson Torres, the last Minister of Justice of Bolsonaro.

A few hours after the attacks on the headquarters of the Government, the Supreme Court and Congress, Alexandre de Moraes ordered the dismissal of Rocha and the prison of Torres, who was in the United States and returned to the country on Saturday to surrender before The authorities.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is in the US, was also included in the investigations of the process for his alleged participation as the mastermind of the attempted coup.

On January 8, thousands of followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro seized and looted the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto presidential palace.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



