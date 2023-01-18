Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office broad criminal proceedings against Jeanine Áñez | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Bolivian Public Ministry decided on Tuesday to expand the criminal proceedings against former de facto president Jeanine Añez, including her in the Senkata case for the alleged commission of the crimes of genocide, homicide, and serious and minor injuries during the 2019 coup.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office adds charges against former Governor Camacho

“Memory, Truth and Justice, the Public Ministry has informed the First Precautionary Judge of the city of El Alto the extension of the criminal process for the crimes of genocide, homicide and serious injuries against Jeanine Áñez Chávez who will be tried for the Senkata Massacre” , informed the Minister of Justice, Iván Lima.

The decision of the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office was communicated to the First Criminal Investigating Court of the city of El Alto.

Memory, Truth and Justice. The Public Ministry has informed the First Precautionary Judge of the city of El Alto the extension of the criminal proceedings for the crimes of genocide, homicide and serious injuries against Jeanine Añez Chavez who will be tried for the Senkata Massacre. pic.twitter.com/YeSpQdBb4G

— Ivan Lima Magne ���� (@ivanlimamagne)

January 17, 2023

The accusation against the former de facto president is focused on the issuance of Supreme Decree 4078 of November 14, 2019, which exempted the military and police from criminal liability for their actions in the Senkata and Sacaba massacres.

Given these facts, the former senator is accused of the crimes of genocide, homicide and serious injuries and laws provided for and sanctioned by articles 138, 251 and 271 of the Bolivian Penal Code.

Commission of Prosecutors expands lawsuit for genocide, homicide and serious injuries against former Pdta. de facto Jeanine Añez (2019-2020), for the Senkata massacre. The process is being processed before the ordinary courts of the city of El Alto, where the massacre occurred: @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/Pd2QTsDZqn

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

January 18, 2023

During the events of November 19, 2019, the military and police forces repressed and attacked the civilian population, leaving at least 10 deaths and more than 30 injuries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report