Salvadoran government frees 3,000 prisoners in anti-gang war | News

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, declared on Tuesday that nearly 3,000 people have been freed after the operations against the gangs because they were found innocent of criminal charges.

During his speech at the inauguration of an Urban Welfare and Opportunity Center (CUBO) in the community of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of the capital San Salvador, Bukele stated that “58,000 people are still in prison.”

El Salvador wages a frontal war against the gangs, responsible for the insecurity, violence and ungovernability in which the country has been submerged in recent years.

#NEITHER El Salvador frees 3,000 detainees in the war against gangs, says Bukele. At least 3,000 people detained under the emergency regime with which the Salvadoran government fights gangs, have been released for being “innocent…

— ����Reports from Central America���� (@ReportoCA)

January 18, 2023

Through an emergency regime, established after the escalation that claimed the lives of 87 people in March 2022, security forces can detain suspects without a specific warrant, which has provoked criticism from international human rights organizations.

As part of these operations, 61,000 people have been arrested, mostly members of the criminal groups known as Mara Salvatrucha and Mara 18, of which 3,000 are already free for lack of criminal responsibility.

“If there are innocent people, they will be released (from jail), because the judicial system must release them if there is not enough evidence (of crimes),” said the Salvadoran president, who assured that his government’s actions against gangs have achieved a safer country.

The president reported that security indices have positioned El Salvador as “the safest in Latin America” ​​and added that the emergency regime “will last as long as it has to last.”

“El Salvador has become the safest country in Latin America thanks to the tireless work of tens of thousands of Salvadorans who work for the security of our country”, President @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/SvFHSbVqVe

– Presidential House ���� (@PresidenciaSV)

January 18, 2023

At the beginning of last January, the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, assured that El Salvador registered a homicide rate of 7.8 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the lowest during the Bukele administration, who took office in June 2022. 2019.

According to government sources, in 2021 the homicide rate was 18.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

