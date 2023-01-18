Trade union center calls for a national strike against the Government of Peru | News

Report This Content

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) finalizes the details of the national strike called for this Thursday, January 19 in order to demand the immediate resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, the early call for elections and a Constituent Assembly.

Peruvian peasants advance towards Lima to march against the president

The fundamental concentration is scheduled to take place in the Plaza 2 de Mayo in Lima starting at 4:00 p.m. local time, for which reason various trade union and social organizations have marched to the capital to join.

For its part, the CGTP denounced that on Monday the Police pressured the National Assembly of Peoples (ANP) not to take place by surrounding the building and threatening the conveners.

In this sense, the confederation indicated that the police forces intimidated those attending the assembly and imprisoned the leader Teresa Yamile Natividad Villegas Montoya, for “an indictment in Cajamarca, a place she does not know, for what is considered a case of homonymy ”.

In turn, the assistant general secretary of the CGTP, Gustavo Minaya, affirmed that “they are harassing the leaders who intend to enter this place convened by the National Assembly of the Peoples to all the leaders and union leaders of Lima and at the national level” .

However, Minaya stressed that the strike will be carried out forcefully “yes or yes” while denouncing that “this is the way in which they try to prevent this great strike from taking place due to the indignation, the deaths, the lives that They have removed these own troops”.

Demonstrations in Peru broke out last December with the removal by Congress of then-President Pedro Castillo, in which around 50 fatalities have been reported due to violent police repression.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



