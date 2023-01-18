Part of the security of the presidential residence in Brazil is terminated | News

The Government of Brazil fired on Tuesday four dozen soldiers who were part of the security of the presidential residence, Palacio de la Alvorada, after the coup attempts registered at the beginning of this month.

The Ministry of the General Secretariat of the Presidency made the decision to do without 40 soldiers, including members of the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), who will be relocated to other functions within the Armed Forces.

In this sense, the GSI is one of the institutions most pointed out after the assaults reported this month. Based on this, the head of Casa Civil, Rui Costa, pointed out that “we have to guarantee a pattern of action that allows us to protect the three palaces.”

For his part, the Brazilian president’s Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said last Thursday that “there were many accomplices, accomplices in the Military Police, accomplices in the Armed Forces. I am convinced that the doors of the Planato Palace were opened from the inside because they were not broken”.

Although the head of state does not yet currently reside in the Alvorada Palace, the presidential agenda plans to settle in the residence by the end of this month when his official visit to Argentina ends.

Previously, Lula and the first lady of Brazil, Rosângela Janja da Silva, denounced the poor state of the presidential residence while showing the deterioration of the property after the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

On January 8, there was an assault by Bolsonaro and far-right groups on the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court, which has caused readjustments in the organization chart of various institutions and structures.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



