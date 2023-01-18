Health officials demand labor improvements in Chile | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Municipal Health officials from several cities in Chile demonstrated this Tuesday against the actions and omissions committed by the management of the current Government and demanding compliance with the rights of primary care workers.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Road accident left at least two dead in northern Chile

In the Chilean capital, the strike began at 11:30 a.m. (local time) in front of the Ministry of Health, convened by the National Confederation of Municipal Health Officials (Confusam).

The participants demanded that a Miscellaneous Retirement Incentive Law for Primary Care be promulgated, given the current deficit of more than 5,000 places with its due budget.

The protesters also spoke out for the definitive solution to the payment problem for the User Treatment Bonus, as well as the resolution of the Difficult Rural and Urban Performance Ranking, which implies the release of resources so that they reach the different communes.

Likewise, the officials insisted on the modification of Law 21,513, published last December, which recognizes compliance with Health Goals and a solution to carry out international internship programs.

The protesters also recalled the first resolution of the Assembly that Confusam celebrated on January 5, which alerts that if their claims are not heard, they will go on a general strike on March 15 and 16.

After the demonstration, Confusam announced on its social networks that members of the board of directors met with the minister of the sector, Ximena Aguilera, to analyze the demands of the day.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report