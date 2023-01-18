Latin America

Health officials demand labor improvements in Chile | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Municipal Health officials from several cities in Chile demonstrated this Tuesday against the actions and omissions committed by the management of the current Government and demanding compliance with the rights of primary care workers.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Road accident left at least two dead in northern Chile

In the Chilean capital, the strike began at 11:30 a.m. (local time) in front of the Ministry of Health, convened by the National Confederation of Municipal Health Officials (Confusam).

The participants demanded that a Miscellaneous Retirement Incentive Law for Primary Care be promulgated, given the current deficit of more than 5,000 places with its due budget.

The protesters also spoke out for the definitive solution to the payment problem for the User Treatment Bonus, as well as the resolution of the Difficult Rural and Urban Performance Ranking, which implies the release of resources so that they reach the different communes.

Likewise, the officials insisted on the modification of Law 21,513, published last December, which recognizes compliance with Health Goals and a solution to carry out international internship programs.

The protesters also recalled the first resolution of the Assembly that Confusam celebrated on January 5, which alerts that if their claims are not heard, they will go on a general strike on March 15 and 16.

After the demonstration, Confusam announced on its social networks that members of the board of directors met with the minister of the sector, Ximena Aguilera, to analyze the demands of the day.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Part of the security of the presidential residence in Brazil is terminated | News

42 seconds ago

Argentine President highlights completion of 2,838 works | News

2 hours ago

Ecuador’s CNE sends electoral material for February elections | News

4 hours ago

Uruguayan government extends agricultural emergency for 90 days | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.