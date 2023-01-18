Argentine President highlights completion of 2,838 works | News

Report This Content

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, announced on Tuesday the completion of 2,838 public works carried out with investment from the National Government since he took over the reins of the nation.

The president made this announcement within the framework of the inauguration of the expansion of the Rubén Caporaletti hospital and the repair of Croacia avenue, in the José C. Paz region of Buenos Aires.

“We have come to inaugurate a hospital in which the national State has allocated resources that it has from the co-participation to carry out works like this and that the Supreme Court has put in crisis because it wants us to allocate part of those resources to the City of Buenos Aires” Fernández expressed in the conclave.

The dignitary highlighted the need to improve public health as a right of the Argentine people and one of the historical demands of society.

“They owe me nothing, I only fulfill my duty to guarantee what the Constitution indicates, which is to improve the lives of Argentines with federal criteria,” he asserted.

In this sense, the Head of State assured that more than 5,500 works throughout the country are in the start phase, which in general represent an investment of 247,294 million pesos and an average of 2.5 completed works have been reached for each day management.

At the ceremony, President Fernández was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; the local mayor, Mario Ishii; the municipality’s Health Secretary, Claudia López and the general director of Hospitals, Sebastián Caro.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



