Ecuador’s CNE sends electoral material for February elections | News

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador reported on Monday the sending of the electoral packages that will be implemented for citizens present abroad during the suffrages of the 2023 Referendum and the sectional elections, of the Council of Citizen Participation and Social Control (Cpccs).

“The electoral packages that are sent abroad contain the ballots for the election of CPCCS councilors and the 2023 Referendum. In addition, they have electoral documents (registries, voting certificates, installation and scrutiny minutes, etc.), generic material (pens, calculators, stamps), security material and electoral envelopes”, the entity stressed.

The National Council stressed that 425 kits with the receipt of the Armed Forces were sent from the Montgar company for the face-to-face voting of Ecuadorians residing abroad.

NOW | Electoral packages are dispatched from #montgar.

Following an effective control of unique codes, all the electoral material is entered into the container trailers that will transport them to the respective constituencies for the #Elections2023Ec. ��️ pic.twitter.com/D8AVjFQjLV

— cnegobec (@cnegobec)

January 17, 2023

Likewise, the electoral body notified that another 187 electoral kits will be transferred for the suffrage of the beneficiaries of the Vote at Home program, and at a national level the distribution of 39,892 electoral packages is also planned, starting on January 18.

Similarly, the Ecuadorian institution declared that it plans to transfer 60 electoral packages for the vote of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PPL).

The CNE also reported that the electoral observers “will accompany the process in the country, monitor and supervise the transparent development” of the elections.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



