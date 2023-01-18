Uruguayan government extends agricultural emergency for 90 days | News

Latin America

Uruguayan government extends agricultural emergency for 90 days

The Uruguayan Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries (MGAP) confirmed on Tuesday the 90-day extension of the agricultural emergency due to water deficit until April of this year.

According to the head of the sector, Fernando Mattos, the measure allows the release of the money available in the Emergency Agricultural Fund and offers the support of Microfinance Republic to producers.

At a press conference, Mattos said that the measure will be maintained until at least April and will cover sectors such as agriculture, beekeeping, poultry, forestry, fruit growing, livestock, horticulture and dairy throughout Uruguay.

Minister Fernando Mattos signed a resolution that extends the agricultural emergency for 90 days for livestock, dairy, horticulture and agriculture, while adding the poultry, beekeeping and forestry sectors.
— MGAP (@MGAPUruguay)
January 17, 2023

The ministry adopted the measure based on evaluations carried out by the agricultural portfolio of the Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (Inumet) and the Agricultural and Sanitary Emergency Commission.

The representative of the agricultural ministry said that the map of Uruguay is painted red due to the lack of moisture in the soil, and that the weather forecasts are not auspicious.

The portfolio does not anticipate imports of fruits, vegetables or vegetables due to stock availability in the local market, nor does it foresee meat, since despite having a referral at the site, there would be no future difficulty in supplying it.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

