Pardon granted by Bolsonaro to soldiers in Brazil suspended | News

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) temporarily suspended on Tuesday the pardon granted by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to soldiers and police officers convicted by the courts, including those involved in the Carandiru Massacre.

Part of the security of the presidential residence in Brazil ceased

The decision was made in response to the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which was signed by the president of the STF, Rosa Weber, and was published the day before. In this sense, it will be analyzed by the rapporteur of the case, Luiz Fux, so that it is valid.

At the time of the event, qualified homicide, the crime for which those responsible for the massacre were convicted, was not considered a heinous crime, while the legal sanction changed in 1994.

#NotíciaSTF The president of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, suspended a section of the presidential decree that authorizes the granting of pardon to the military police officers convicted of the Carandiru Massacre (1/3).

January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the decision on the measure taken by President Jair Bolsonaro on December 22, 2022, should also go through the plenary session of the Supreme Court, regardless of the decision conceived by Fux.

According to information platforms such as Brasil de Fato, in the request sent to the STF, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, stressed that the perpetrators of the massacre should not benefit from pardon, since the decree recognizes its atrocious nature. .

The sentences handed down to the 74 police officers involved range from 48 to 624 years in prison, with verdicts handed down in 2013 and 2014, although the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) suspended the sentence in 2018.

It was then that on August 4, 2022, the Minister of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, decided to uphold the conviction of the 74 military police officers.

The Carandiru massacre was perpetrated on October 2, 1992, during a Military Police operation with the purpose of stopping a riot at the House of Detention in São Paulo, where 111 prisoners from Pavilion Nine were murdered in a context of political elections. .

The investigations corroborated that the 111 dead received 515 bullets, of that total 126 in the head.

According to an analysis by Brasil de Fato on September 30, 2022, “on the one hand, the political agents and the police sought to legitimize the deaths, classifying the event as a riot and justifying the actions of the police in strict compliance with their legal duty . On the other hand, complaints from survivors, family members, civil society, and the press pointed out the illegitimacy of the summary executions, qualifying the action as a massacre.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



