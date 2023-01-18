Yellow alert maintained in 11 provinces due to heat in Argentina | News

Report This Content

The heat wave has affected various regions of Argentina, to the point that 11 provinces of the South American country and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) remain on yellow alert, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine President highlights completion of 2,838 works

Due to temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees, which should continue for a few days, the SMN keeps the entire provinces of Santa Fe, Tucumán and Entre Ríos under a weather warning.

This alert, which refers to mild to moderate heat damage, also includes the north and center of Buenos Aires, the center and east of Córdoba, CABA, as well as Corrientes and Santiago del Estero.

��⚠️SAT by #temperatures extreme: #heat

LEVEL

Sectors of Santa Cruz, Bs As, Córdoba, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Corrientes, Sgo del Estero, Catamarca, Chaco, Formosa and Salta.

RECOMMENDATIONS

����

— SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina)

January 17, 2023

In the northern part of Argentina, the yellow level is found to the northeast of Salta, the northwest of Chaco and Formosa almost completely.

The only province on alert for high temperatures in Patagonia is Santa Cruz, in the mountainous region and on the plateaus of Lake Buenos Aires and Río Chico.

For its part, the Argentine SMN called on the population to stay hydrated, avoid physical activity, exposure to the sun and high temperatures, and wear light-colored, light-colored clothing.

Regarding food consumption, the entity asked that caffeinated, alcoholic or very sugary drinks be avoided and urged to eat vegetables, fruits and avoid very abundant meals.

Lastly, the SMN called for paying special attention to babies, infants and older adults.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

