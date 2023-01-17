Colombian Ombudsman requests attention to families confined in Arauca | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Colombian Ombudsman requested on Monday the Arauca department government to provide humanitarian assistance to more than 1,440 families who are confined in rural areas of that entity due to armed confrontations between insurgent groups.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia agrees to ceasefire with armed groups for six months

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, indicated that he sent a humanitarian mission to the area to verify on the ground the humanitarian situation of the 1,445 families that are confined between the municipalities of Arauquita and Puerto Rondón.

“The communities are in a state of fear and widespread anxiety, with the consequent shortage of food necessary for their food, without the possibility of leaving their homes to attend medical appointments and obtain medicines, as well as the output of their crops for its later commercialization”, lamented the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

Through the Regional #arauca We carried out a field verification mission on the humanitarian effects that the fighting of recent days between the ELN and the FARC dissidents has left for the communities, in the Marreros sector.�� pic.twitter.com/wPVV2psrf9

— Ombudsman’s Office (@DefensoriaCol)

January 16, 2023

Officials from the Ombudsman’s Office verified that around 1,445 families in the villages of Lejanías, Normandía, El Progreso, La Esmeralda and El Palón, in the municipality of Puerto Rondón suffer the consequences of armed confrontations between alleged insurgent groups.

Finally, the ombudsman urged the call to the armed groups on the importance of leaving the civilian population out of the Colombian conflict.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report