Colombian Ombudsman requests attention to families confined in Arauca | News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The Colombian Ombudsman requested on Monday the Arauca department government to provide humanitarian assistance to more than 1,440 families who are confined in rural areas of that entity due to armed confrontations between insurgent groups.
CMIO.org in sequence:
Colombia agrees to ceasefire with armed groups for six months
The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, indicated that he sent a humanitarian mission to the area to verify on the ground the humanitarian situation of the 1,445 families that are confined between the municipalities of Arauquita and Puerto Rondón.
“The communities are in a state of fear and widespread anxiety, with the consequent shortage of food necessary for their food, without the possibility of leaving their homes to attend medical appointments and obtain medicines, as well as the output of their crops for its later commercialization”, lamented the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.
Through the Regional #arauca We carried out a field verification mission on the humanitarian effects that the fighting of recent days between the ELN and the FARC dissidents has left for the communities, in the Marreros sector.�� pic.twitter.com/wPVV2psrf9
— Ombudsman’s Office (@DefensoriaCol)
January 16, 2023
Officials from the Ombudsman’s Office verified that around 1,445 families in the villages of Lejanías, Normandía, El Progreso, La Esmeralda and El Palón, in the municipality of Puerto Rondón suffer the consequences of armed confrontations between alleged insurgent groups.
Finally, the ombudsman urged the call to the armed groups on the importance of leaving the civilian population out of the Colombian conflict.
Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983
See this content by source
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report