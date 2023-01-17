Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office accuses 39 people of attempted coup | News

Report This Content

They arrest a former Minister of Justice in the Government of Bolsonaro

The Brazilian entity specified that the defendants must answer for six crimes, including attempted coup d’état, criminal association and damage to national heritage.

The deputy attorney general, Carlos Frederico Santos, coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts, filed the complaint at the request of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

Undemocratic Acts: #PGR Files a complaint against 39 people who invaded the Federal Senate

Two defendants were requested to be sentenced for six crimes, such as a coup d’état and the blockade of goods worth R$ 40 million for damage reparation

— MPFederal (@MPF_PGR)

January 16, 2023

Likewise, the official requested the preventive detention of those charged “to prevent new violent crimes against the Democratic State of Law from being committed,” he said in a statement from the Public Ministry.

The blockade of assets for a total of 40 million reais (about 7.7 million dollars) was also managed to repair the damage “both material to public property and to collective morality”, and the suspension of the position or of the losses of positions or public functions in the corresponding cases.

Due to the invasion of spaces in Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidency in which State property was destroyed and a call for public disobedience was made, seven investigations are already open, local media reported.

Some 1,800 detainees are included in the inquisitions, although a third part was released for “humanitarian reasons” and will respond to the judicial process in freedom.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



