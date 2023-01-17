21 years after the paramilitary massacre in Chengue, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The community of the township of Chengue, located in the Montes de María subregion of the Caribbean (northern Colombia), commemorates this January 17 the paramilitary massacre that occurred in 2001, where 27 peasants were murdered.

Sixth massacre reported in Colombia in 2022

The Northern blockade of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) ruled, through its co-founder Carlos Castaño Gil, to assassinate the population, accusing them of being “collaborators” of the 37th front of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).

For the event, Castaño Gil ordered Rodrigo Mercado Pelufo, alias “Cadena”, to command the operation. In the early morning of January 17, 2001, 60 paramilitaries arrived in the territory, cut off the electricity and, with a list in hand, took all the men out of their residences to torture and murder them.

The chengue massacre in the mountains of María was at 2am a commander and 100 paramilitaries took to the plaza with list in hand and the CC with a hammer broke their skulls and displaced flias. They murdered 35 young people. Wretched now the paraco talks to statues and asks for votes. Bully

– Deli Neru Bolívar Garcia (@delinerubolivar)

January 16, 2022

“It was at dawn; It was about 4:30 in the morning when the power went out. Then the dogs were heard barking and after a while they began to break down the doors of the houses and take people out. They only took out men”, recalls a witness.

According to the confessions of some ex-paramilitaries and relatives of the victims, the peasants were massacred with the use of machetes and handmade artifacts known as “Monas”, which are used to break stones.

doomed

On October 19, 2009, the Fourth Administrative Court of Sincelejo accused the State of omission and negligence in the protection of the inhabitants of the town of Montes de María by the Police and the Marine Corps. The Nation had to compensate the relatives of the victims with an amount of 3,500 million pesos.

That same year, the Criminal Court of the Specialized Circuit of Sincelejo sentenced former Uber paramilitary Enrique Bánquez Martínez, alias “Juancho Dique”, to 23 years in prison for his responsibility in the massacre.

Another sentenced by the same court was Nidia Esther Velilla, alias “Beatriz”, who was sentenced to 40 years for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, aggravated robbery, aggravated forced displacement and arson, however she only served seven years and six months in prison. .

For his part, Mercado Pelufo remains missing, although his vehicle was found incinerated in 2005. The paramilitary is accused of disappearing at least 3,000 people in the department of Sucre, where he operated.

Territorial impacts

After the massacre, many inhabitants did not return to their territory, with compensation from the State they preferred to go to another department or, as in most cases, they made their home in the urban area of ​​Sucre.

In a report by the Fundación Renovación y Confianza in 2017, 90 families and 100 existing homes resided in Chengue before the paramilitary incursion, but currently only 23 homes and 83 inhabitants remain.

The inhabitants who remain in the corregimiento survive in precarious conditions, public services are almost non-existent. The economy that was based on planting bananas and avocados is now undergoing a gradual restoration.





