Guatemala accuses Colombian minister for alleged corruption | News

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office reported on Monday afternoon that it will take “legal actions” against the current Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, according to a statement from the Central American country’s entity.

Through an official statement, the judicial entity declared that the member of Gustavo Petro’s cabinet had an impact on what that Prosecutor’s Office called “illegal and abusive acts”, when he was director of the International Commission against Impunity of Guatemala (Cicig), a entity that operated under the Government of Jimmy Morales.

During the period in which he was head of the Cicig in Guatemala between 2013 and 2017, dozens of corruption structures that operated within government institutions were dismantled.

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office also issued the same warning to the Colombian lawyer Luz Camargo Garzón, who in the same period acted as an investigator of corruption structures in the Central American country.

The legal actions come after the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office annulled the testimonies that the Brazilian businessmen had provided in 2017, where they accused the former communications minister, Alejandro Sinibaldi, and the former presidential candidate, Manuel Baldizón, of receiving bribes from Odebrecht equivalent to 18 million dollars. , in exchange for granting projects to the construction company.

I will never accept the arrest warrant for our Minister Velasquez. He proved to fight against corruption and we will not allow corruption to persecute him.

Our ambassador is immediately called for consultation.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

January 17, 2023

Faced with the accusation, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, rejected the resolution and said that he will not accept an arrest warrant against Velásquez, while announcing that he called his ambassador in that Central American country for consultations.

“I will never accept the arrest warrant for our Minister Velásquez. He has demonstrated his fight against corruption and we will not allow corruption to persecute him,” Petro said on a digital platform. “Our ambassador is called immediately for consultation,” he added.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



