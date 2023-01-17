Peruvian Police Begin Unblocking in the North as March Advances to Lima | News

Report This Content

The Peruvian National Police (PNP) began this Tuesday the unblocking of several points on the highways in the north of the South American country, while the strike of organizations and social movements that demand the resignation of the designated president, Dina Boluarte, celebrates this day. number 13.

Peruvian rights against the insurgent masses

The measure began after the president spoke out against the road blockades in several regions and stated that the demand for the closure of Congress and a Constituent Assembly is a pretext to continue taking over roads and “continue breaking the institutional framework in the country.” .

Boluarte also called on the protesters to reflect in order to stop the measures of force such as the blockade of roads or the impediment of the entry of trucks with basic resources.

In an official act, the president announced this Tuesday, January 17, that she will not give in to blackmail and that in the next few hours the National Police of Peru will unblock the roads inside the country.

A contingent of the Police, supported by the Army, arrived in the province of Virú, in the region of La Libertad, to unblock the North Pan-American highway at the height of the Chao district, where the protesters had remained since the last hours, preventing the passage trucks, buses and private vehicles.

On the other hand, in the midst of the advance towards the capital, Lima, of the march called “of the 4 Suyos”, groups from Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Huancavelica and Ayacucho will also arrive in the capital in the coming days, in the context of the compliance with the results of the “First Macroregional Meeting of the South”, held on December 28, where the march was announced.

However, the response of the designated president has been that, for now, the regions of Lima, Callao, Cusco and Puno remain under a state of emergency, a measure that will be in force until February 15.

In addition to Boluarte’s resignation, a call to a Plurinational and Popular Constituent Assembly is also required.

“The armed forces of the capitalists try to prevent the marches from advancing. With this, the Chankas march ends.”

The fascist State of Peru exposing its great weakness before the people.

The resisting people force them to unmask themselves. pic.twitter.com/4qKEyxwuZd

— Erra (@erra_reportajes)

January 17, 2023

With the death of the last victim of the repression, the total number of protests has risen to 50 in Peru since the mobilizations began on December 7, after the express removal of then-President Pedro Castillo.

Of this total, 22 deaths occurred in the last week, the majority last Monday, when 17 protesters were killed by law enforcement in the city of Juliaca, located in the southern region of Puno, bordering Bolivia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



