Three people die in a road accident in Naucalpan, Mexico | News

Three people died and another 35 were injured in a traffic accident that occurred in the city of Las Presas del Tejocote, municipality of Naucalpan, Mexico City.

According to local media, the incident broke out when a minibus collided with two cars and fell down a ravine.

It turned out that the driver of the minibus belonging to route 43 that makes the journey between Infiernillo and San Matero, lost control of the unit after speeding.

Elements of Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection Atizapán Environment Firefighters, supported the rescue of injured in the tragic accident of a minibus and 2 cars in San Mateo Naucalpan; some of those affected were treated in the same place… pic.twitter.com/G7GtbHPdMq

— Government of Atizapán de Zaragoza (@GobAtizapan)

January 17, 2023

In the videos of the security cameras, it can be seen how the bus collided with two light cars that were circulating on Alcanfores avenue and del Río avenue.

The recording shows that the driver was unable to stop and as a result, he crashed into two cars that were circulating at the intersection of both avenues, in the La Presa neighborhood.

The two crew members of the cars were injured and 18 of the rest (who were traveling in the bus) were taken to the Lomas Verdes hospital and the Red Cross.

The three victims who lost their lives were part of the public transport unit that fell off the cliff.

Until now, the names of the injured or the deceased have not been released.

When the crash was recorded, the firefighters, municipal police officers and experts from the Attorney General’s Office arrived at the site to support the rescue efforts, remove debris and collect evidence to clarify the circumstances in which the events occurred.





