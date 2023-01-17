Uruguay registers 3,754 cases of Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health (MSP) announced Monday that 3,754 active cases of Covid-19 were reported throughout the country in the last week.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia reports decrease in Covid-19 cases

With more than 3,700 confirmed cases, Uruguay accumulates 1,029,564 coronavirus infections, according to the MSP’s weekly epidemiological report.

According to the Health entity, of 19,521 tests carried out in the last seven days, 3,754 were positive, for a positivity of 19.2 percent, showing a decrease from the previous week that was 26.4 percent.

The report corresponding to epidemiological week 1 of 2023, states that in the intensive care service, 57.3 percent of the beds are occupied, of which 5.6 percent are occupied by Covid cases.

The portfolio detailed that 3,288 are the people who are studying the disease, 2,361 fewer than those who did so between January 1 and 7.

Just as it has been reported in the second week that 9 people died and that the death toll is 7,597 since the pandemic was declared in 2020.

The Ministry of Health reports 2,897,126 people completed the immunization cycle with two doses, in addition 2,070,641 people have three doses of the vaccine and 818,914 people reached the fourth dose.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report