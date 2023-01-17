Latin America

Uruguay registers 3,754 cases of Covid-19 | News

The Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health (MSP) announced Monday that 3,754 active cases of Covid-19 were reported throughout the country in the last week.

With more than 3,700 confirmed cases, Uruguay accumulates 1,029,564 coronavirus infections, according to the MSP’s weekly epidemiological report.

According to the Health entity, of 19,521 tests carried out in the last seven days, 3,754 were positive, for a positivity of 19.2 percent, showing a decrease from the previous week that was 26.4 percent.

The report corresponding to epidemiological week 1 of 2023, states that in the intensive care service, 57.3 percent of the beds are occupied, of which 5.6 percent are occupied by Covid cases.

The portfolio detailed that 3,288 are the people who are studying the disease, 2,361 fewer than those who did so between January 1 and 7.

Just as it has been reported in the second week that 9 people died and that the death toll is 7,597 since the pandemic was declared in 2020.

The Ministry of Health reports 2,897,126 people completed the immunization cycle with two doses, in addition 2,070,641 people have three doses of the vaccine and 818,914 people reached the fourth dose.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

