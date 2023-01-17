Chilean city of Puerto Montt evacuated due to forest fire | News

Report This Content

A part of the Chilean city of Puerto Montt was evacuated on Monday due to a forest fire that has already burned more than 30 hectares and threatens a group of houses in the town.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service called on the inhabitants of the area, called Villa Chin Chin Los Colonos, to protect their nasal passages with masks and handkerchiefs, due to the large amount of ash and smoke, as well as to take their pets with them. and not return until the authorities authorize.

The National Forestry Corporation of Chile highlighted that numerous firefighter teams are fighting the flames, but they continue to spread rapidly.

The authorities indicated that the fire has affected more than 14,500 people who continue without electrical service in Puerto Montt and the number may increase if the fire continues to gain strength.

This Monday there was also a meeting of the Committee for Disaster Risk Management (Cogrid) to attend to this emergency due to a fire in Puerto Montt and another due to a similar incident that caused the red alert to be declared for the commune of Cauquenes in Maule, Chilean central region.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



