Peruvian judge admits petition for habeas corpus for Pedro Castillo | News

The Peruvian Justice admitted on Monday the request for habeas corpus presented by the lawyers of former president Pedro Castillo, with which they seek to annul the 18-month preventive detention that the former president is serving in the Barbadillo prison, east of Lima.

CMIO.org in sequence:

According to Peruvian media, Judge Jorge Luis Ramírez Niño de Guzmán, of the Fifth Constitutional Court of Lima, agreed to consider the request of the defense of former President Castillo, who seeks to annul the resolution of Congress with which the prerogative of political impeachment was lifted. , without having carried out a constitutional accusation.

The resolution of the Peruvian Congress against former President Castillo allowed the then head of state to be dismissed by the legislative body without having been tried or having defended himself against the accusation of alleged “moral incapacity”.

The defense team of Pedro Castillo argued in the request for habeas corpus that the parliamentarians “cannot annul the right to political impeachment, for being in flagrante delicto.”

They also recalled that the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations is prosecuting former ministers Betssy Chávez, Willy Huerta and Roberto Sánchez for this same case.

The request for habeas corpus in favor of Pedro Castillo presented on January 11 seeks to annul the resolution of the Supreme Court of Preliminary Investigation, which imposed 18 months of preventive detention against the former president, as well as the ruling of the Permanent Criminal Chamber that upheld the decision in the first instance.

#SOLTV_Peru l The Fifth Constitutional Court of Lima admitted for processing the habeas corpus filed by former president Pedro Castillo seeking to annul the 18-month preventive detention that was issued for the failed coup. pic.twitter.com/yIHORALzxn

– Sol Tv Peru (@soltvcanal)

January 17, 2023

In the same text, former President Castillo asked the constitutional courts to file a criminal complaint against the Peruvian prosecutor, Patricia Benavides; the director of State Security in the National Police of Peru, General Iván Lizzetti Salazar, and the members of the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations, for the alleged arbitrary detention after Castillo’s last message to the Peruvian people as president of the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



