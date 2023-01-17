Latin America

Alert of rain and snowfall in northern states of Mexico | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico reported on Monday rainfall and snowfall in the states of Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Three people die in a road accident in Naucalpan, Mexico

According to the Mexican agency, heavy rains of 25 to 50 millimeters (mm) will originate in Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora, as well as showers of 5 to 25 mm in Baja California Sur.

“The rains forecast for Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora could cause rivers and streams to rise, as well as landslides and floods, for which reason the population is recommended to follow the indications of Civil Protection,” stressed the SMN.

Likewise, the entity indicated that the Cold Front number 25 will cross the northwest and north of Mexico on Tuesday, while the third winter storm will position itself over Chihuahua and Sonora.

The SMN reflected “these phenomena will generate a freezing environment in the region, sleet or snow falling in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora, heavy rains in Chihuahua and Sonora, showers in Baja California and isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Baja California Sur”.

On Monday in the city of Ensenada, Baja California, the state government suspended classes in some municipalities after heavy rains that caused flooding.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Road accident left at least two dead in northern Chile | News

2 hours ago

Bolivia reports a decrease in Covid-19 cases | News

5 hours ago

Congress of Peru approves eliminating the vote of confidence in the cabinet | News

7 hours ago

They denounce the murder of a young man and two minors in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News

14 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.