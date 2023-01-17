Alert of rain and snowfall in northern states of Mexico | News

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico reported on Monday rainfall and snowfall in the states of Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora.

According to the Mexican agency, heavy rains of 25 to 50 millimeters (mm) will originate in Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora, as well as showers of 5 to 25 mm in Baja California Sur.

“The rains forecast for Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora could cause rivers and streams to rise, as well as landslides and floods, for which reason the population is recommended to follow the indications of Civil Protection,” stressed the SMN.

Likewise, the entity indicated that the Cold Front number 25 will cross the northwest and north of Mexico on Tuesday, while the third winter storm will position itself over Chihuahua and Sonora.

The SMN reflected “these phenomena will generate a freezing environment in the region, sleet or snow falling in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora, heavy rains in Chihuahua and Sonora, showers in Baja California and isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Baja California Sur”.

On Monday in the city of Ensenada, Baja California, the state government suspended classes in some municipalities after heavy rains that caused flooding.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



