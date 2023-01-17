Road accident left at least two dead in northern Chile | News

Latin America

A car accident that occurred on Monday in the Tarapacá region, in northern Chile, left two dead and more than thirty injured.

According to the chief prosecutor of Tamarugal, Hardy Torres, specified that the fatal victims are two women, one of Bolivian nationality and the other of Venezuela, who were traveling from Colchane, on the Chilean border with Bolivia, to Iquique, a city more than 1,700 miles away. kilometers from Santiago, the capital.

For his part, the superintendent of the Pozo Almonte Fire Department, Efraín Lillo, told local media that, in addition to the deceased, one victim was trapped and 28 were injured.

Lillo stressed that the accident occurred when the driver, also a Bolivian national, lost control of the bus causing it to overturn at kilometer 79 of the International Route.

The driver was detained by law enforcement and brought before the judiciary, the fire chief concluded.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

