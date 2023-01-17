Bolivia reports a decrease in Covid-19 cases | News

Report This Content

The Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports reported 7,795 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday in epidemiological week two, which implies a 12 percent decrease compared to the previous report.

The minister of the health portfolio, Jeyson Auza, said that the decrease is equivalent to 1,083 fewer cases, compared to week one of the year 2022.

“Bolivia is already in the third consecutive week of decline in cases in the sixth epidemiological wave,” said the headline, who also noted that the fatality rate remains at 0.1 percent.

Auza specified that within the framework of the sixth wave of Covid-19, in five departments there was a decrease in infections, starting with Santa Cruz with 53 percent less; Pando with 47 percent; Tarija with 43 percent; Beni with 15 percent and Chuquisaca with 11 percent.

Meanwhile, in four departments an increase is observed, with Potosí with 38 percent; La Paz with 18 percent; Cochabamba with six percent and Oruro with five percent.

The Bolivian health minister also referred to the existence of two people infected with monkeypox, for a total of 263 reported cases, 15 new cases of whooping cough, for a cumulative 248 in the Andean country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



