Latin America

Bolivia reports a decrease in Covid-19 cases | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports reported 7,795 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday in epidemiological week two, which implies a 12 percent decrease compared to the previous report.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia rejects US statements on internal affairs

The minister of the health portfolio, Jeyson Auza, said that the decrease is equivalent to 1,083 fewer cases, compared to week one of the year 2022.

“Bolivia is already in the third consecutive week of decline in cases in the sixth epidemiological wave,” said the headline, who also noted that the fatality rate remains at 0.1 percent.

Auza specified that within the framework of the sixth wave of Covid-19, in five departments there was a decrease in infections, starting with Santa Cruz with 53 percent less; Pando with 47 percent; Tarija with 43 percent; Beni with 15 percent and Chuquisaca with 11 percent.

Meanwhile, in four departments an increase is observed, with Potosí with 38 percent; La Paz with 18 percent; Cochabamba with six percent and Oruro with five percent.

The Bolivian health minister also referred to the existence of two people infected with monkeypox, for a total of 263 reported cases, 15 new cases of whooping cough, for a cumulative 248 in the Andean country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Congress of Peru approves eliminating the vote of confidence in the cabinet | News

2 hours ago

They denounce the murder of a young man and two minors in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News

10 hours ago

There are 19 cases of cholera in the Dominican Republic | News

11 hours ago

Director of public communication media in Brazil is dismissed | News

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.