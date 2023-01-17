Congress of Peru approves eliminating the vote of confidence in the cabinet | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Peruvian Congress approved on Monday the constitutional reform bill to eliminate the vote of confidence in the cabinet of ministers, but the decision must be submitted to a referendum.

CMIO.org in sequence:

March to Lima advances to demand the resignation of the president of Peru

With 75 votes in favor and 46 against, the Legislature approved the project, however, it did not have the necessary 87 votes (two thirds of congressmen) as it is a constitutional reform and therefore a referendum is required for its ratification.

The initiative proposes to modify article 130 of the current Magna Carta, which states that in the 30 days after having assumed the functions, the president of the Council of Ministers must go to Congress together with his cabinet to publicize and debate the policy of its management.

If the reform is approved, the article would state that “this statement does not give rise to any question of confidence.”

The National Representation approved, with 75 votes in favor, bills 206, 306 and 612.

��As it has not exceeded two thirds of the legal number of congressmen, it must be ratified by referendum, in accordance with the provisions of article 206 of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/DS3IutfImq

– Congress of Peru ���� (@congresoperu)

January 16, 2023

This means that the presentation of the cabinet before the entity will not give rise to a vote of confidence, so the responsibility of appointing the ministers of State will fall on the Government.

This opinion was proposed by the Constitution Commission of Congress, chaired by Fujimori deputy Hernando Guerra, and was approved by the Constitution and Regulation Commission in February 2022.

Previously in 2021, the initiative had been promoted by the Fuerza Popular bench and at that time proposed the modification of articles 130, 132, 133 and 134 of the Magna Carta.

This occurs in the midst of the days of protests that are taking place in the country to demand the closure of Congress, the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, general elections, a Constituent Assembly and the freedom of ex-president Pedro Castillo, as well as justice for the almost 50 deaths as a result of the repression of the security forces against the mobilizations that began in December 2022.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report