They denounce the murder of a young man and two minors in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News

They denounce the murder of a young man and two minors in Valle del Cauca, Colombia

Hitmen murdered a young man and two minors this Sunday in the municipality of La Unión, in the department of Valle del Cauca, in southwestern Colombia, denounced the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz).

According to a count carried out by the non-governmental organization (NGO), this is the fifth massacre that has been recorded in the South American country so far in 2023.

“In La Unión, Valle del Cauca, a massacre was recorded where two young men aged 18 and 17 and a girl under 8 were murdered by hitmen,” Indepaz said on its Twitter social network account.

�� #05masacresin2023

�� Date: 01/15/23

�� Place: La Union, Valle del Cauca

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ In La Unión, Valle del Cauca, a massacre was recorded where two young people aged 18 and 17 and a girl under 8 were killed by hitmen. pic.twitter.com/viAp7NyqhF

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 15, 2023

He explained that an 18-year-old named Jhoan Steven Dávila and a 17-year-old adolescent died at the scene of the events.

He added that the eight-year-old girl was transferred to a health center in Tuluá, where her death was later reported.

“This event occurred when the victims arrived at the residence, where they were approached by two subjects, who without saying a word, used their firearms attacking these people; then they fled the scene of the events in an unknown direction,” said Colonel Ever Gómez, of the Valle Police.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



