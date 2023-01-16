Latin America

There are 19 cases of cholera in the Dominican Republic | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas) of the Dominican Republic announced this Sunday that two new cases of cholera were registered in the last few hours, bringing the number of patients in the country due to this disease to 19.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican Republic adds 17 confirmed cases of cholera

The agency indicated that so far no deaths have been reported from the disease caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium.

Of the total of 19 cases, five of them are of imported origin, Mispas added.

The Vice Ministry of Collective Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the health portfolio mentioned that the two new cases were confirmed by laboratory analysis.

The patients are two males of Haitian nationality, aged 26 and nine, respectively, who reside in the municipality of Bánica, Elías Piña province.

The patients had recently traveled to Haiti. In recent days they presented diarrhea and vomiting, for which they were hospitalized between January 12 and 13.

So far none of his relatives have presented symptoms of the disease of bacterial origin.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

They denounce the murder of a young man and two minors in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News

23 mins ago

Director of public communication media in Brazil is dismissed | News

3 hours ago

Three Garífuna women are murdered on Cortés beach, Honduras | News

15 hours ago

Rains cause two deaths and 23 injured in Medellín, Colombia | News

17 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.