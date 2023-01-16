There are 19 cases of cholera in the Dominican Republic | News

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas) of the Dominican Republic announced this Sunday that two new cases of cholera were registered in the last few hours, bringing the number of patients in the country due to this disease to 19.

The agency indicated that so far no deaths have been reported from the disease caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium.

Of the total of 19 cases, five of them are of imported origin, Mispas added.

The Vice Ministry of Collective Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the health portfolio mentioned that the two new cases were confirmed by laboratory analysis.

The patients are two males of Haitian nationality, aged 26 and nine, respectively, who reside in the municipality of Bánica, Elías Piña province.

The patients had recently traveled to Haiti. In recent days they presented diarrhea and vomiting, for which they were hospitalized between January 12 and 13.

So far none of his relatives have presented symptoms of the disease of bacterial origin.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



