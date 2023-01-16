Director of public communication media in Brazil is dismissed | News

Report This Content

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, dismissed by decree the management of all Brazilian public media outlets as a result of their treatment of the takeover of the three public powers in Brasilia on January 8.

The president placed the journalist Kariane Costa at the helm of the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC), which is in charge of providing coverage to the Federal Government and which also hosts media such as Agencia Brasil, TV Brasil and Radio Nacional, among others.

According to national sources, these media outlets, which were run by officials appointed during the previous administration of Jair Bolsonaro, manipulated the events associated with the invasion of the headquarters of the three powers.

The Minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, participated in the appointment of the positions, some of which were advanced this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In this sense, the head of EBC Content and Programming, Denilson Morales da Silva, is the only one of the directors who continues in his position.

The Brazilian presidency indicated through a statement that this measure corresponds to a restructuring process that will last 30 days.

On January 8, Bolsonaro groups assaulted the facilities of the National Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace in Brasilia as part of a planned coup attempt against the government of the PT president.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



