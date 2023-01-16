Latin America

Three Garífuna women are murdered on Cortés beach, Honduras | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Three women of the Garífuna ethnic group were murdered this Sunday on the beach of the Travesía village of Puerto Cortés, located in the department of Cortés, in northern Honduras, while the causes of the crime are still unknown.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduras reports the murder of three women in 24 hours

According to national media, the victims were identified as Cristy Fabiana Espinoza, Ana Castillo and Janahira Castillo, these last cousins, meanwhile, their ages have not been confirmed.

Testimonies from local residents indicate that the women were shot by unknown armed subjects when they were sitting on the shore of the beach in the early hours of this day.

UPDATE
Three Garífuna women were shot to death on a beach in the municipality of Puerto Cortés, Cortés.
The crime occurred in the Garífuna sector of La Travesía. The victims were identified as:
Cristy Fabiana Espinoza.
Janahira Castillo.
Ana Castillo. pic.twitter.com/HTyhbUXt2U

— MUSKITIAHN NEWS (@NMoskitiahn)
January 15, 2023

Forensic Medicine specialists carried out the removal of the three corpses to later proceed with their respective autopsies in the San Pedro Sula morgue.

When the motives for the triple murder are still unknown, the Police Investigation Directorate (DPI) will begin an investigative process in order to identify and capture those responsible for the violent event.

Official figures reveal that last year around 300 women were murdered in the Central American country, while the National Commissioner for Human Rights (Conadeh) noted that between 2002 and 2022, 7,400 women died.

For their part, studies by the Violence Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (OV-UNAH) indicated that ten people die daily as a result of violent acts in the Central American nation.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rains cause two deaths and 23 injured in Medellín, Colombia | News

3 hours ago

71 percent of Peruvians disapprove of Dina Boluarte’s management, according to a study | News

4 hours ago

FUT calls for national mobilization for January 19 in Ecuador | News

8 hours ago

More than 100 roads remain interrupted by protests in Peru | News

9 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.