Three Garífuna women are murdered on Cortés beach, Honduras | News

Three women of the Garífuna ethnic group were murdered this Sunday on the beach of the Travesía village of Puerto Cortés, located in the department of Cortés, in northern Honduras, while the causes of the crime are still unknown.

Honduras reports the murder of three women in 24 hours

According to national media, the victims were identified as Cristy Fabiana Espinoza, Ana Castillo and Janahira Castillo, these last cousins, meanwhile, their ages have not been confirmed.

Testimonies from local residents indicate that the women were shot by unknown armed subjects when they were sitting on the shore of the beach in the early hours of this day.

UPDATE

Three Garífuna women were shot to death on a beach in the municipality of Puerto Cortés, Cortés.

The crime occurred in the Garífuna sector of La Travesía. The victims were identified as:

Cristy Fabiana Espinoza.

Janahira Castillo.

Ana Castillo. pic.twitter.com/HTyhbUXt2U

— MUSKITIAHN NEWS (@NMoskitiahn)

January 15, 2023

Forensic Medicine specialists carried out the removal of the three corpses to later proceed with their respective autopsies in the San Pedro Sula morgue.

When the motives for the triple murder are still unknown, the Police Investigation Directorate (DPI) will begin an investigative process in order to identify and capture those responsible for the violent event.

Official figures reveal that last year around 300 women were murdered in the Central American country, while the National Commissioner for Human Rights (Conadeh) noted that between 2002 and 2022, 7,400 women died.

For their part, studies by the Violence Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (OV-UNAH) indicated that ten people die daily as a result of violent acts in the Central American nation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



