Rains cause two deaths and 23 injured in Medellín, Colombia | News

The Administrative Department of Disaster Risk Management of the city of Medellín (Dagrd), in the Colombian department of Antioquia (northwest), reported this Sunday that two people died and another 23 were injured as a result of torrential rains and hurricane-force winds that They lashed that city for more than four hours in the last few hours.

President Petro updates on situation after avalanche in Cauca

The Dagrd confirmed the rescue of the bodies of two people who were trapped in a vehicle that entered a flooded area.

The deceased were identified as Luis Estrada Suárez (51 years old) and Alexandra Salazar (42), who could not get out of the car.

According to authorities, it is not clear why the couple took a road exit that is avoided by drivers because it floods when it rains.

��️The most unfortunate case was attended by the Dagrd with the Official Medellin Fire Department in the Conquistadores sector, where the flooding of the depressed Los Músicos occurred. A vehicle with two people who lost their lives was trapped there. pic.twitter.com/gVOri04qyZ

— DAGRD – Medellin (@DAGRDMedellin)
January 15, 2023

The government agency added that the bodies of the victims are in the Legal Medicine facilities and will later be handed over to their families.

The director of Dagrd, Laura Duarte, specified that the rains also caused the collapse of eight Christmas lighting structures, which caused at least 23 injuries, none seriously, including six minors and 17 adults who were walking through the area where the lights are.

Duarte explained that “nine of them were transferred to care centers to continue providing them with the required attention” and that the lights were turned off for the rest of the day.

We continue to attend to emergencies due to yesterday’s heavy rains.

Our Official Medellin Fire Department and @EPMestamosahi accompany the drainage process, in the parking lot of a building located in the Conquistadores neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/VGIEM8i0wZ

— DAGRD – Medellin (@DAGRDMedellin)
January 15, 2023

The authorities explained that the storm was due to the entry of a system through the western part of the Aburrá valley accompanied by electrical discharges and extreme winds. In addition, it caused landslides, fallen trees, and collapse of electrical transmission towers in other parts of the city.

Days ago, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) warned of heavy rains for this weekend in areas of the Colombian Pacific coast.

Relief agencies in Medellín received more than 180 calls for help due to inclement downpours and winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. Until now, some of these emergencies continue to be attended to.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

