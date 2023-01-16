Latin America

71 percent of Peruvians disapprove of Dina Boluarte’s management, according to a study | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The management of the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, reached 71 percent disapproval this Sunday, according to what the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) announced this day in its most recent survey.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government suspends constitutional rights in regions of Peru

The IEP survey indicated that 88 percent of those surveyed rejected the work of Congress, for an increase of eight percentage points with respect to the previous month, while 58 percent considered that there has been repression by the security forces.

Similarly, 60 percent considered the protests that have been taking place since last December justified. This indicator is higher in young people, with 72 percent. In turn, half of those surveyed stated that they feel identified with the demonstrations.

We share a corrected version of the partial report for January (The information for December on the assumption of Dina Boluarte as president was corrected. Both the disagreement in December and her disapproval in January have the same percentage: 71%. pic.twitter.com/niiV5wPDwZ

— IEP (@IEPeruanos)
January 15, 2023

Based on surveys carried out between January 7 and 12, the study indicated that 44 percent of the sample believed that the protests have been carried out by spontaneous actors while 27 percent associate them with violent and terrorist groups.

Another survey, carried out by Ipsos Peru, confirmed the level of disapproval of Boluarte and pointed out that the administration of the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, and the President of Congress, José William, was rejected by 61 and 62 percent of those surveyed, respectively.

Likewise, 52 percent of the sample estimated that it is necessary to hold elections next December. In addition, 57 percent considered that the President and Congress should be elected every four years.

The South American nation has been experiencing a severe political crisis since last December when Congress removed then-President Pedro Castillo, which led to massive protests that were violently repressed by police forces.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

FUT calls for national mobilization for January 19 in Ecuador | News

5 hours ago

More than 100 roads remain interrupted by protests in Peru | News

6 hours ago

Ágora Popular collective offices are robbed in Peru | News

9 hours ago

Fight between prisoners in Ecuadorian jail leaves one deceased | News

20 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.