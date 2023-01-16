71 percent of Peruvians disapprove of Dina Boluarte’s management, according to a study | News

Report This Content

The management of the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, reached 71 percent disapproval this Sunday, according to what the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) announced this day in its most recent survey.

The IEP survey indicated that 88 percent of those surveyed rejected the work of Congress, for an increase of eight percentage points with respect to the previous month, while 58 percent considered that there has been repression by the security forces.

Similarly, 60 percent considered the protests that have been taking place since last December justified. This indicator is higher in young people, with 72 percent. In turn, half of those surveyed stated that they feel identified with the demonstrations.

We share a corrected version of the partial report for January (The information for December on the assumption of Dina Boluarte as president was corrected. Both the disagreement in December and her disapproval in January have the same percentage: 71%. pic.twitter.com/niiV5wPDwZ

— IEP (@IEPeruanos)

January 15, 2023

Based on surveys carried out between January 7 and 12, the study indicated that 44 percent of the sample believed that the protests have been carried out by spontaneous actors while 27 percent associate them with violent and terrorist groups.

Another survey, carried out by Ipsos Peru, confirmed the level of disapproval of Boluarte and pointed out that the administration of the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, and the President of Congress, José William, was rejected by 61 and 62 percent of those surveyed, respectively.

Likewise, 52 percent of the sample estimated that it is necessary to hold elections next December. In addition, 57 percent considered that the President and Congress should be elected every four years.

The South American nation has been experiencing a severe political crisis since last December when Congress removed then-President Pedro Castillo, which led to massive protests that were violently repressed by police forces.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



