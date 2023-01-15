FUT calls for national mobilization for January 19 in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

The Unitary Front of Workers (FUT) of Ecuador called for a mobilization for January 19 against the reforms to the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), which harms the continuity of the public model and decent conditions for the population.

The largest labor union in Ecuador indicated that the protest is in defense of social security, before a possible maneuver by the Government to hand over private pension funds and avoid a million-dollar debt.

By means of a national convention held in Quito, the union leaders and the provincial delegations also rejected the presence of Ricardo Gómez as representative of the affiliates before the Board of Directors of the IESS.

��In the framework of the XVI National Convention of the #FutEcuadorWorkers and social organizations will NOT allow the policies of the #IMF privatize social security. For this reason, on January 19, 2023, the Great National Mobilization in defense of @iess pic.twitter.com/YzdJAPF1X4

– Jose Villavicencio (@JoseVillavicenF)

January 14, 2023

The FUT leadership considers that Gómez constitutes a danger to the interests of retirees and members of the IESS.

Richard Gómez signed an agreement with CREO, the party of President Guillermo Lasso Gobierno, for the last elections, for which they consider that he does not represent the interests of the workers but of the Government.

The leader of the General Union of Workers of Ecuador (UGTE), and president of the FUT, José Villavicencio, assured that “the workers will create the defense fronts of the IESS throughout the country”

Likewise, “they will discuss the proposal they have with people who want to recover social security and free them from the mafias, the corrupt and the governments in power. We have said that the IESS cannot continue to be a political booty, nor petty cash of any kind. government,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



