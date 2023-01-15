Ágora Popular collective offices are robbed in Peru | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A right-wing shock group raided and vandalized the office of the progressive Ágora Popular collective, in the center of the Peruvian capital, denounced the group’s spokesman, Raúl Arias.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Boluarte government suspends constitutional rights in various regions of Peru

In their complaint, the group indicated that when they were preparing to march in Lima within the framework of the anti-government protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the robbers entered their premises to rob and vandalize.

In several transmissions made by the members of the organization on social networks, they indicated that those responsible for the attack recorded this Saturday morning are the national and municipal authorities.

The collective has been during the demonstrations that restarted this January against the Government, one of the most active organizations in Lima.

Congress and the request for new elections, one of the most active organizations in the protests.

They rejected the management of the Peruvian judicial authorities that did not respond to their demand when their premises were looted.

They criticized the negligence of the police when their intervention was requested during the assault, and after several of the robbers were inside the premises, but they did not act at any time.

On the contrary, they began to launch tear gas against the people who were outside the premises who had not participated in the assault.

#URGENT They denounce that the Ágora Popular premises have been taken over by vandals who broke everything. The PNP doesn’t help and the people who took over the premises are still inside. This is the statement of one of the owners of the premises. pic.twitter.com/a2hK66Z8wc

— Alex February (@AlexFebrero_)

January 14, 2023

They denounced that the civic-military government intends to eliminate all opposition forces, and the independent organizations that resist.

In its social networks, Ágora indicated: “Thugs enter the premises of the Popular Ágora and evict its president, Leonardo Castañeda with all the press and political broadcasting teams.”

However, the group indicated that they will continue to fight despite the hostilities against them and that they will renounce social activism in favor of the least disadvantaged and government arrogance.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report