Fight between prisoners in Ecuadorian jail leaves one deceased | News

A confrontation between prisoners of the Ecuadorian prison El Inca, located north of Quito (capital), left an inmate dead.

The event occurred this Friday, according to information provided by the Attorney General of that nation, which confirmed the death of a person deprived of liberty.

During the incident, the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) activated the corresponding operational protocols.

At least 110 members of the Special Operations Group (GOE) and the Order Maintenance Unit had to intervene to restore order.

On Friday night, the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office reported that it filed murder charges against five inmates, allegedly responsible for the homicide.

According to local media, during 2022 several altercations like this and two riots were reported in this penitentiary. Even the former director of the compound, Power Santiago Loza Moscoso, was the victim of a hitman on December 1st.

Local press reports add that the biggest incident that occurred in the El Inca prison occurred on November 18, 2022, when ten people died.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



