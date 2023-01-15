Government of Honduras declares an emergency due to avian influenza | News

Report This Content

The Government of Honduras declared a health emergency this Saturday for 90 days throughout the territory due to the presence of avian influenza, which was detected in pelicans.

Honduras activates national emergency plan for avian influenza

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG), Laura Suazo, told the media that experts have confirmed 123 cases of avian influenza in these birds, of which 109 were found dead.

He explained that the emergency declaration, published in the official newspaper La Gaceta, has a preventive, control and elimination nature of cases, which is why this measure has also been adopted in nations such as Mexico, Panama and Chile.

He explained that the declaration establishes that sanitary measures be adopted to prevent the spread of the disease to domestic and wild birds, prioritizing those areas where cases are detected.

He stressed that this is a necessary step to guarantee that the country is not affected by this disease and urged the population to avoid contact with birds that may have died due to it.

He added that the emergency could be expanded if necessary and that Honduras will have access to funds from the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health (Oirsa), amounting to around six million lempiras (more than $244,000), to deal with the situation.

�� SAG-SENASA | 10 technical brigades between Veterinary Doctors and Field Technicians of the @SagSenasaHn maintain surveillance and permanent epidemiological fence after finding dead pelicans and confirming the presence of Avian Influenza, in Puerto Cortés, Omoa and La Ceiba, Atlántida pic.twitter.com/Z5CW5yA8vn

— SAG Honduras (@saghonduras)

January 10, 2023

The National Agri-Food Health and Safety Service (Senasa) confirmed the presence of this type of influenza in pelicans in the departments of Atlántida and Cortés, located north of the Central American nation, specifically on the Caribbean coast.

These cases were detected on January 4 and a day later the National Emergency Plan for avian influenza was activated. So far no cases have been reported among domestic or poultry birds.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



