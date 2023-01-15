Latin America

Government of Honduras declares an emergency due to avian influenza | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Government of Honduras declared a health emergency this Saturday for 90 days throughout the territory due to the presence of avian influenza, which was detected in pelicans.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduras activates national emergency plan for avian influenza

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG), Laura Suazo, told the media that experts have confirmed 123 cases of avian influenza in these birds, of which 109 were found dead.

He explained that the emergency declaration, published in the official newspaper La Gaceta, has a preventive, control and elimination nature of cases, which is why this measure has also been adopted in nations such as Mexico, Panama and Chile.

He explained that the declaration establishes that sanitary measures be adopted to prevent the spread of the disease to domestic and wild birds, prioritizing those areas where cases are detected.

He stressed that this is a necessary step to guarantee that the country is not affected by this disease and urged the population to avoid contact with birds that may have died due to it.

He added that the emergency could be expanded if necessary and that Honduras will have access to funds from the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health (Oirsa), amounting to around six million lempiras (more than $244,000), to deal with the situation.

�� SAG-SENASA | 10 technical brigades between Veterinary Doctors and Field Technicians of the @SagSenasaHn maintain surveillance and permanent epidemiological fence after finding dead pelicans and confirming the presence of Avian Influenza, in Puerto Cortés, Omoa and La Ceiba, Atlántida pic.twitter.com/Z5CW5yA8vn

— SAG Honduras (@saghonduras)
January 10, 2023

The National Agri-Food Health and Safety Service (Senasa) confirmed the presence of this type of influenza in pelicans in the departments of Atlántida and Cortés, located north of the Central American nation, specifically on the Caribbean coast.

These cases were detected on January 4 and a day later the National Emergency Plan for avian influenza was activated. So far no cases have been reported among domestic or poultry birds.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Peruvian people celebrate the tenth day of protests against the Boluarte government | News

2 hours ago

Complaint filed against Boluarte’s cabinet in Peru | News

5 hours ago

Former Minister of Justice in the Government of Bolsonaro arrested | News

6 hours ago

President of Peru apologizes, but refuses to resign | Videos

7 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.