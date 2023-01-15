Peruvian people celebrate the tenth day of protests against the Boluarte government | News

Report This Content

On the tenth day of the strike, the Peruvian people mobilized this Saturday in regions such as Lima, Apurímac, Cusco and Puno to demand the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the advancement of elections and the calling of an assembly constituent.

Peru’s president apologizes, but refuses to resign

In the vicinity of Plaza San Martín, in Lima, thousands of people gathered spontaneously to demand that the Government undertake political changes and listen to the people.

The demonstrators repudiated the massacres perpetrated by the current Cabinet by violently repressing the popular protests, which began on December 7.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, during this day road blocks and other actions in 33 provinces. There were no clashes between protesters and law enforcement, although in the department of Arequipa the attack on public transport units to join protests was reported.

The Ombudsman verified mobilizations and roadblocks in Abancay and Andahuaylas (Apurímac), Chincheros and Cusco (Cusco), San Román and Puno (Puno), as well as the stoppage of activities in Andahuaylas, San Román and Puno.

Until 6:00 p.m. local time this Saturday, 121 points with interrupted traffic were reported throughout the country due to road blockades carried out by protesters.

According to the updated report of the Superintendence of Land Transport, Cargo and Merchandise (Sutran), the cuts affect 19 national highways that impact 11 departments, mostly located in the south of the country. Among the most affected are Puno, Cusco and Apurímac.

This Saturday, the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) began its second National Assembly of Delegates in Lima. Among other topics, the political crisis that the country is going through and the call for a great popular civic national strike to be held in the coming days were analyzed.

In a previous communiqué, the CGTP maintained that given the current situation, the only thing left for the Peruvian workers and people is “the path of generalized, massive and forceful mobilization” so that the government reorients its political course, listens to the people and overcomes the current crisis.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

