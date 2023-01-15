Latin America

Complaint filed against Boluarte’s cabinet in Peru | News

Peruvian legislator Kelly Portalatino filed a complaint against the 19 ministers that make up the cabinet of the president-designate Dina Boluarte, who this Friday reiterated that she will continue in office, despite the protests calling for her resignation.

Demonstrations continue in Peru to demand the resignation of Boluarte

Portalatino, from the Peru Libre party, indicated that the constitutional complaint he filed against the entire Boluarte cabinet is for the alleged commission of the crimes of homicide and serious injuries against citizens.

As a result of the dismissal of President Pedro Castillo by Congress, which swore Boluarte as designated president, on December 7, thousands of citizens have held demonstrations demanding the resignation of the president and the closure of Parliament, as well as the establishment of a Constituent Assembly.

The protests have been repressed by the security forces, which have left nearly 50 dead and hundreds injured and arrested.

“We ask through a special parliamentary process to determine the possible responsibilities that these officials may have incurred,” Portalatino said in the complaint that he delivered to the legislative subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations.

This Friday, Boluarte held his first public demonstration since the Juliaca massacre, in the department of Puno, where 17 protesters were killed by Peruvian security forces.

In his speech, Boluarte partially recognized possible responsibilities in the repression, however, he assured that he will remain in office.

“If we have made a mistake in finding peace and calm, I apologize to the Peruvian people,” he said, but immediately stated: “I am not going to resign. My commitment is with Peru and not with this tiny group that is doing bleed the country”.

In this context, the Boluarte government has radicalized its policy of persecution against opposition leaders, after it arrested seven social leaders from the city of Ayacucho on Thursday.

This Friday, hundreds of people held a demonstration in that Peruvian region demanding the release of their companions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

