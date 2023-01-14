Former Minister of Justice in the Government of Bolsonaro arrested | News

The former Minister of Justice during the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Anderson Torres, was arrested by the Federal Police this Saturday morning, after arriving in Brasilia on a flight from Florida, United States (USA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolsonaro will be investigated for coup acts in Brazil

His preventive detention was decreed this Tuesday by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, at the request of the Federal Police.

On his occasion, Moraes said that there are indications that there could have been an omission and collusion of the security authorities of Brasilia (Federal District) with the Bolsonarista invaders.

Torres, who was head of the Federal Police and held the position of Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District when the invasions of the headquarters of the three branches of the Brazilian State occurred, denied it.

Torres, who was Minister of Justice until December 31, 2022, stated that he “deeply regrets that absurd hypotheses of any collusion of mine with the atrocities that we witness are being raised.”

On Tuesday, the Federal Police seized a draft in the house of Anderson Torres that would decree a state of emergency in the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to change the result of the 2022 elections, won by the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. .

Torres took office as Secretary of Public Security of Brasilia on January 2 and five days later he went on vacation to the United States, so he was not in the country at the time of the attacks by far-right radicals.

Upon learning of the magistrate’s decision, the former minister announced that he would return to the country to place himself in the hands of Justice and prove his innocence, as he alleges that there was a contingency plan in case violent acts occurred in the Bolsonarista marches.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

