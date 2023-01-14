President of Peru apologizes, but refuses to resign | Videos

Report This Content

The designated president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, partially recognized possible responsibilities in the repression against the mobilizations registered in the South American country, which has left more than 40 dead, but assured that she will remain in office.

Boluarte made his first public appearance this Friday since the Juliaca massacre, where 17 protesters were killed by Peruvian security forces.

The president asked for “pardon” if her government was “wrong in finding peace and calm”, and affirmed that she will not resign and will continue “promoting the dialogue of social peace” to overcome the crisis that the country is experiencing, whose protests have left a balance of 49 deaths in one month.

In a message to the nation, the president spoke after the latest demonstrations that left victims in Puno and Cusco.

“I cannot stop reiterating my regret for the deaths of Peruvians in the protests. I apologize for this situation and for what has not been done to avoid these tragic events,” he said.

“I am not going to resign. My commitment is with Peru and not with that tiny group that is making the country bleed,” said Boluarte, appointed president by Congress, after the legislative body approved a vacancy motion against Pedro Castillo.

“This way we will be able to leave the paved and defined path that will allow citizens to elect the new authorities in the next elections in a free and democratic manner.

“Those extremist sectors ask for some points in their political platform such as the closure of Congress, but they do not tell those people who are leading the march with deception and lies that the president cannot close Parliament unless certain conditions are met that on this occasion They don’t exist,” he said.

On the other hand, Congresswoman Kelly Portalatino filed a constitutional complaint this Friday against the entire ministerial cabinet led by Alberto Otárola and who was sworn in by the president on December 21, 2022.

The initiative of the ex-minister of the parliamentarian of Peru Libre presented in the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations occurs within the framework of the protests that take place in the interior of the country and that has led to the death of 48 citizens.

